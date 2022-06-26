Automata Network (ATA) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00144431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

