Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.82 billion and $418.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.66 or 0.00096650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00274665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009003 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 281,831,284 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

