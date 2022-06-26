Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) Critical Review

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) and Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avnet and Bell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion 0.21 $193.11 million $5.29 8.07 Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Bell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.29% 14.40% 6.41% Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Avnet has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bell Industries has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avnet and Bell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 4 0 1 2.40 Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus target price of $47.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Summary

Avnet beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Bell Industries (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

