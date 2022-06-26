Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $230.30 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $17.04 or 0.00079774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,348.77 or 0.99974281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,093,030 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

