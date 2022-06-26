Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $143,840.55 and $32.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00143862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014450 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.