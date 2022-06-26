Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $145,540.08 and $85.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

