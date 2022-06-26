Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Babylon by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

