Barclays Boosts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €93.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €92.00 ($96.84) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Heineken from €104.50 ($110.00) to €105.60 ($111.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($67.37) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €125.00 ($131.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Shares of HEINY opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

