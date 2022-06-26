Barclays Downgrades Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

CNVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Health Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.11.

NYSE CNVY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88. Convey Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

