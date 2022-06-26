Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 369 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.52) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 243.78 ($2.99).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 158.94 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The company has a market cap of £26.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.74.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.98), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($227,673.10).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

