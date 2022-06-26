BarnBridge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.45 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00013367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002784 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,892,836 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

BarnBridge Coin Trading

