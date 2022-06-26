Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

