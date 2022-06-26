Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

