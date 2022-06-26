BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioForce Nanosciences to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BioForce Nanosciences Competitors 148 961 1634 50 2.57

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.37%. Given BioForce Nanosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioForce Nanosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 -$500,000.00 -252.00 BioForce Nanosciences Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -29.34

BioForce Nanosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% BioForce Nanosciences Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Risk & Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioForce Nanosciences peers beat BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioForce Nanosciences (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

