BitCore Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,233.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $133,233.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,040.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.02 or 0.05712868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00028056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00271259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.00597492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00537884 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

