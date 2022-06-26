BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $605.46 million and $1,889.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006956 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000384 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004485 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

