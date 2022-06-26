BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $834,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $647.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.