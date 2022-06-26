Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.