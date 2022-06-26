Blocery Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Blocery has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $410,487.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Blocery Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,094,441 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

