Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCC. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

BCC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $7,513,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

