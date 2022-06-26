Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $58.01.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,218,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brady by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

