Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $18.45

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

