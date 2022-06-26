Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target at $95.00

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $12.83 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

