Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $217.27

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

