Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT at $19.33

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE WBX opened at $10.44 on Friday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.
Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
