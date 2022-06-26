Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT at $19.33

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WBX opened at $10.44 on Friday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

