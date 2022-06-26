Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRCN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burcon NutraScience stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Burcon NutraScience were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

