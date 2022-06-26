Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
