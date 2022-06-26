Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 243 ($2.98) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 260 ($3.18) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.57 ($2.79).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £688.03 million and a PE ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.80 ($2.93).

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of Capricorn Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,233,438.02).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

