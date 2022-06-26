Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Critical Analysis

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Captor Capital alerts:

This table compares Captor Capital and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% U.S. Gold N/A -59.46% -56.11%

This table compares Captor Capital and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.74) -2.51

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 352.98%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Captor Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. was a former subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.