CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 4,320,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,325. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

