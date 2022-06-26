Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS.
NYSE CCL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 85,277,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,648,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
