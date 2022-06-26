Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS.

NYSE CCL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 85,277,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,648,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

