CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

