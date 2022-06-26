Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.56.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

