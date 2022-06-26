Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

