Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 228.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $256.83 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.18 and a 200-day moving average of $277.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

