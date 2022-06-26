Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

