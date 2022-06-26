Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,776 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

