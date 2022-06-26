Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.