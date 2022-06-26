Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

NYSE MCK opened at $321.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.31. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

