Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $270.20 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

