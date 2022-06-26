Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 250,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 137,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 137,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

