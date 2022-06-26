Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,329.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,362.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,487.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

