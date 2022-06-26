ChainX 1-Day Volume Hits $559,768.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $9.06 million and $559,768.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00143762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded up 4,835,661.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.01551565 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

