Chardan Capital Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $164.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.44.

CRSP opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

