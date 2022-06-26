ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $622,703.29 and $94,681.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

