Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

