Citigroup Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $123.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $157.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

