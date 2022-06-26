ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

