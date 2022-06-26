Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 487,719 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,977,305.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

