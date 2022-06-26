Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,412 shares of company stock valued at $101,460 and sold 5,769 shares valued at $129,358. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

